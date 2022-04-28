SILVERDALE, Wash--Chief Culinary Specialist Brian McNulty (bottom left) demonstrates demonstrates carving a rack of lams during the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Wardroom Seminar April 27. The seminar provides Navy Culinary Specialists information and skills needed to operate in a wardroom both ashore and afloat. During the seminar students prepare and serve a formal meal they would expect to serve to distinguished visitors and foreign dignitaries.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 20:29 Photo ID: 7257035 VIRIN: 220427-N-NY993-1061 Resolution: 3206x2383 Size: 1.37 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.