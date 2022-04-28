SILVERDALE, Wash--Chief Culinary Specialist Brian McNulty (bottom left) demonstrates adding the final touches to a dessert during the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Wardroom Seminar April 27. The seminar provides Navy Culinary Specialists information and skills needed to operate in a wardroom both ashore and afloat. During the seminar students prepare and serve a formal meal they would expect to serve to distinguished visitors and foreign dignitaries.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 20:29
|Photo ID:
|7257033
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-NY993-1025
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility
