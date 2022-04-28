Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility [Image 2 of 5]

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Brian Davis 

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    SILVERDALE, Wash--Chief Culinary Specialist Brian McNulty (bottom left) demonstrates adding the final touches to a dessert during the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Wardroom Seminar April 27. The seminar provides Navy Culinary Specialists information and skills needed to operate in a wardroom both ashore and afloat. During the seminar students prepare and serve a formal meal they would expect to serve to distinguished visitors and foreign dignitaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 20:29
    Photo ID: 7257033
    VIRIN: 220427-N-NY993-1025
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility
    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility
    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility
    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility
    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culinary Specialist
    NAVSUP
    Navy Food Management Team
    Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound
    food service training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT