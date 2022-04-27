NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility

Photo By Brian Davis | SILVERDALE, Wash--A student prepares a dish during the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy...... read more read more Photo By Brian Davis | SILVERDALE, Wash--A student prepares a dish during the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Wardroom Seminar April 27. The seminar provides Navy Culinary Specialists information and skills needed to operate in a wardroom both ashore and afloat. During the seminar students prepare and serve a formal meal they would expect to serve to distinguished visitors and foreign dignitaries. see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash.—The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound (FLCPS) Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) hosted its first in-person wardroom seminar at the NFMT’s new facility on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor.



NAVSUP FLCPS NFMT offers the Wardroom Seminar to provide Culinary Specialists from area commands with the training and information they need to operate in a wardroom, ashore as well as afloat.



The course culminated with a formal meal service for distinguished visitors April 27.



Elements of the 3-day seminar include table set up and associated services such as planning, table decoration, special meal preparation, and service.



As a course capstone, the students prepare and serve a special formal meal that they would typically expect to serve for distinguished visitors or foreign dignitaries.



For the Wardroom Seminar special meal, the “distinguished visitors” were officers and senior enlisted from the students’ respective commands.



The meal preparation phase gave students the opportunity to work with unusual dishes and food preparation techniques, such as pickling, curing, fermenting and deboning.



“Our goal is to have fun and give the students a chance to work with things they don’t normally get to work with when they are at sea,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Brian McNulty, instructor for the seminar.



While the Sailors enjoyed expanding their culinary repertoire with such dishes as beet cured gravlax, roasted rack of spring lamb, and crème brulee, the seminar also served as a serious reminder of the importance of quality food management. Navy food service is not just critical to a crew’s health and wellbeing, but can also contribute to U.S. diplomatic efforts.



“Culinary Specialists affect not only morale for the crew… They also represent the Navy, when a unit is forward deployed and distinguished visitors are coming aboard,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Anschuetz, Director of Operations, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound.



The NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team provides classroom training for Navy culinary personnel, and provides technical assistance visits to galley facilities on ships, submarines, and shore installations throughout the Puget Sound region.



The new NFMT facility boasts a classroom and fully equipped galley. Contractors finished construction on the building and the NFMT moved in and commenced operations while COVID-19 restrictions were in effect. In-person galley training was prohibited until the installation’s recent shift to health protection condition (HPCON) Alpha.







