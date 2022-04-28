NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility

SILVERDALE, Wash--A student displays his handiwork during the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Wardroom Seminar April 27. The seminar provides Navy Culinary Specialists information and skills needed to operate in a wardroom both ashore and afloat. During the seminar students prepare and serve a formal meal they would expect to serve to distinguished visitors and foreign dignitaries.

