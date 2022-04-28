Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Brian Davis 

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    SILVERDALE, Wash--A student displays his handiwork during the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Wardroom Seminar April 27. The seminar provides Navy Culinary Specialists information and skills needed to operate in a wardroom both ashore and afloat. During the seminar students prepare and serve a formal meal they would expect to serve to distinguished visitors and foreign dignitaries.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Hosts First In-Person Wardroom Seminar in New Bangor Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

