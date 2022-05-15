Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 [Image 32 of 35]

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Fairchild Skyfest 2022 included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, one of the Air Force’s premier demonstration teams showcasing the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 17:43
    Photo ID: 7256902
    VIRIN: 220515-F-SU234-4892
    Resolution: 3850x2567
    Size: 554.03 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Fairchild AFB
    USAF Thunderbirds
    Fairchild Skyfest 2022

