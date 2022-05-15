The U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet West Coast Rhino Demo Team performs during the Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Fairchild Skyfest 2022 featured more than 13 aerial acts and 16 static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

