    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 [Image 23 of 35]

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet West Coast Rhino Demo Team performs during the Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Fairchild Skyfest 2022 featured more than 13 aerial acts and 16 static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 17:43
    Photo ID: 7256890
    VIRIN: 220515-F-SU234-4339
    Resolution: 1498x2247
    Size: 187.35 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fairchild AFB
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    U.S. Navy
    Fairchild Skyfest 2022
    West Coast Rhino Demo Team

