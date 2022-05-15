U.S. Navy CDR Bill Frank and U.S. Navy CDR Mark Swartz, from the Rhino West Coast Demo Team, prepare to take off in an F/A-18 Super Hornet during the Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. The air show included the U.S. Navy F/A-18 West Coast Rhino Demo Team, showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force’s joint partners in assuring air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 17:42
|Photo ID:
|7256886
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-SU234-3810
|Resolution:
|3622x2717
|Size:
|831.26 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
