Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training [Image 16 of 16]

    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires the M136 AT4 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. The AT4 is an 84mm unguided anti-armour weapon. It is effective in assaulting tanks and combat vehicles, landing craft, helicopter, aircraft and armoured vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard still from video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 10:41
    Photo ID: 7255797
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-NI803-1833
    Resolution: 6146x3763
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training
    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    120mm mortar
    New Jersey National Guard
    1-114th Infantry Regiment
    44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT