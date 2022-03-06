1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands in formation before firing the M136 AT4 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. The AT4 is an 84mm unguided anti-armour weapon. It is effective in assaulting tanks and combat vehicles, landing craft, helicopter, aircraft and armoured vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

