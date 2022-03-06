Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training [Image 7 of 16]

    1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, prepares the control tower during M136 AT4 training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. The AT4 is an 84mm unguided anti-armour weapon. It is effective in assaulting tanks and combat vehicles, landing craft, helicopter, aircraft and armoured vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 10:40
    Photo ID: 7255767
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-NI803-1058
    Resolution: 5055x3370
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    120mm mortar
    New Jersey National Guard
    1-114th Infantry Regiment
    44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

