A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires the M136 AT4 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 3, 2022. The AT4 is an 84mm unguided anti-armour weapon. It is effective in assaulting tanks and combat vehicles, landing craft, helicopter, aircraft and armoured vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7255790
|VIRIN:
|220603-Z-NI803-1488
|Resolution:
|3552x2368
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-114th Infantry Regiment AT4 training [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
