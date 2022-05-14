Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Center supports Wisconsin trauma conference

Medical mannequins from the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) are shown May 14, 2022, during the Gunderson Health Advanced Trauma Conference in La Crosse, Wis. The conference helps provide a wide variety of knowledge sharing about trauma care between multiple agencies. The MSTC provided medical mannequins and an instructor from the center to support the training. The MSTC is managed through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (Photo by Tammy Aspeslet/Gunderson Health Center)

