Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Center supports Wisconsin trauma conference

Luis Illescas with the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) leads a training class May 14, 2022, during the Gunderson Health Advanced Trauma Conference in La Crosse, Wis. The conference helps provide a wide variety of knowledge sharing about trauma care between multiple agencies. Besides Illescas teaching the MSTC also provided medical mannequins from the center to support the training. The MSTC is managed through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (Photo by Tammy Aspeslet/Gunderson Health Center) ,

