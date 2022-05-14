Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Center supports Wisconsin trauma conference

    Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Center supports Wisconsin trauma conference

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Medical mannequins from the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) are shown May 14, 2022, during the Gunderson Health Advanced Trauma Conference in La Crosse, Wis. The conference helps provide a wide variety of knowledge sharing about trauma care between multiple agencies. The MSTC provided medical mannequins and an instructor from the center to support the training. The MSTC is managed through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (Photo by Tammy Aspeslet/Gunderson Health Center)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Army medical training
    Gunderson Health System

