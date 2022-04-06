Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Center supports Wisconsin trauma conference

    Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Center supports Wisconsin trauma conference

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Luis Illescas with the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) is shown leading a training class May 14, 2022, during the Gunderson Health Advanced Trauma Conference in La Crosse, Wis.

    The conference helps provide a wide variety of knowledge sharing about trauma care between multiple agencies.

    Besides Illescas teaching the MSTC also provided medical mannequins from the center to support the training, which are also shown.

    The MSTC is managed through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, and the center regularly supports medical training with local agencies.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

