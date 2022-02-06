Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Joint Operations with ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) [Image 22 of 26]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Joint Operations with ROKS Marado (LPH 6112)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220602-N-WU964-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2022) Republic of Korea Navy landing platform-helicopter ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) conducts joint helicopter operations with the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 and the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 19:05
    Photo ID: 7253686
    VIRIN: 220602-N-WU964-1017
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 842.85 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Joint Operations with ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) [Image 26 of 26], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    ROKFLT
    CONAC

