    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Republic of Korea Navy Rear Admiral [Image 23 of 26]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Republic of Korea Navy Rear Admiral

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220602-N-RC359-1168 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2022) Commander, Task Force 70 Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, left, meets with Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Sang-min An, commander, Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7, in the flag cabin of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 19:05
    Photo ID: 7253687
    VIRIN: 220602-N-RC359-1168
    Resolution: 4882x3981
    Size: 898.79 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Republic of Korea Navy Rear Admiral [Image 26 of 26], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka
    ROKFLT
    CONAC

