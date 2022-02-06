220602-N-WU964-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2022) Republic of Korea Navy landing platform-helicopter ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) conducts joint helicopter operations with the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 and the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 19:05 Photo ID: 7253685 VIRIN: 220602-N-WU964-1100 Resolution: 6738x4497 Size: 867.94 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Joint Operations with ROKS Marado (LPH 6112) [Image 26 of 26], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.