Goodfellow Air Force Base master sergeant selects pose for a photo during a master sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow AFB, Texas, June 2, 2022. Of all eligible promotees, only 14.8 percent were selected to join the ranks of senior non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:50 Photo ID: 7252763 VIRIN: 220602-F-SN616-1184 Resolution: 7207x4810 Size: 4.64 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congratulations 2022 master sergeant selectees! [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.