Congratulations 2022 master sergeant selectees!

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. select Christopher Armstrong, 313th Training Support Squadron course chief, runs through a crowd of supporters during a master sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2022. Coworkers and family members congratulated selectees before they received their certificates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US