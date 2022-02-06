U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief present Master Sgt. select Cherita Brownlee, 316th Training Support Squadron instructor, her promotion certificate during a master sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2022. Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into a dedicated administration role while growing their technical and managerial talents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:50 Photo ID: 7252762 VIRIN: 220602-F-SN616-1044 Resolution: 3895x2599 Size: 1.37 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congratulations 2022 master sergeant selectees! [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.