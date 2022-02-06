Congratulations 2022 master sergeant selectees!

During the 2022 E-7 promotion cycle, 4,040 of 27,296 eligible personnel were selected to join the highest tier of the enlisted force. Goodfellow celebrated the successful 14.8 percent of applicants on June 2, at the Powell Event Center.



Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman's first step into assuming a senior non-commissioned officer's duties. The United States Air Force enlisted force structure clearly outlines the 13 core duties of SNCOs. These expectations hold SNCOs accountable for ensuring mission requirements are met while inspiring Airmen to embrace a culture of leadership, professionalism, and responsibility.



Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into a dedicated administration role while growing their technical and managerial talents. Master sergeants often serve not only as leaders but as mentors to junior Airmen and non-commissioned officers, sharing the lessons they've learned throughout their careers.



Congratulations to the 17th Training Wing selectees for becoming the next master sergeants of the Air Force!



Master Sgt. select Patricia Anderson, 17th Training Wing

Master Sgt. select Christopher Armstrong, 313th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Cherita Brownlee, 316th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Skott Cameron, 17th Comptroller Squadron

Master Sgt. select Antonio Caraballo, 315th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Justin Crook, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron

Master Sgt. select Nathan Fanis, 316th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Jacobb Interrante, 312th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Aaron January, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Master Sgt. select Sam Jennings, 17th Communications Squadron

Master Sgt. select Andrew Kehoe, 312th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Christopher Koval, 17th Training Wing

Master Sgt. select James Mcfarland, 17th Contracting Squadron

Master Sgt. select Derek Mellars, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Sara Mellars, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Kelly Patterson, 17th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Garrett Peil, 17th Force Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Joseph Sanchez, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Master Sgt. select Holly Villanueva, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Kendricks Woods, 316th Training Squadron

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:50 Story ID: 422139 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congratulations 2022 master sergeant selectees!, by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.