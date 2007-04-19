Oregon and Massachusetts ANG Civil Engineers team up during Operation Jump Start deployment

Air National Guard members assigned to the 102nd and 142nd Civil Engineer Squadrons assemble fence forms that will become light stands at Task Force Diamond Back near Yuma, Arizona on April 19, 2007. Oregon and Massachusetts Air National Guard Civil Engineers teamed up during their two-week mobilization from April 14-27, 2007, to support Operation Jump Start along Mexico–United States border that provides enforcement of border security and construction of a border fence by U.S. National Guard troops. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Hughel, Oregon Air National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.19.2007
Location: YUMA, AZ, US