    Oregon and Massachusetts ANG Civil Engineers team up during Operation Jump Start deployment [Image 90 of 90]

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2007

    Photo by Senior Airman John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Air National Guard members assigned to the 102nd and 142nd Civil Engineer Squadrons weld together on the secondary bonder fence at Task Force Diamond Back near Yuma, Arizona on April 19, 2007. Oregon and Massachusetts Air National Guard Civil Engineers teamed up during their two-week mobilization from April 14-27, 2007, to support Operation Jump Start along Mexico–United States border that provides enforcement of border security and construction of a border fence by U.S. National Guard troops. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Hughel, Oregon Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2007
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:49
    Photo ID: 7252750
    VIRIN: 070419-Z-CH590-0341
    Resolution: 2464x1632
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon and Massachusetts ANG Civil Engineers team up during Operation Jump Start deployment [Image 90 of 90], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Operation Jump Start
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    142nd CES
    102nd CES

