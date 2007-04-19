Oregon and Massachusetts ANG Civil Engineers team up during Operation Jump Start deployment

Air National Guard Senior Airman Andrew Lurn and Senior Airman Jennifer Vaughn assigned to the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron work together to line up fence stabilizers that are to be pushed into the ground at Task Force Diamond Back, near Yuma, on April 19, 2007. The 102nd and 142nd are deployed at Operation Jump Start. Oregon and Massachusetts Air National Guard Civil Engineers teamed up during their two-week mobilization from April 14-28, 2007, to support Operation Jump Start along Mexico–United States border that provides enforcement of border security and construction of a border fence by U.S. National Guard troops. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman John Hughel, Oregon Air National Guard Public Affairs)

