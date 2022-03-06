Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigade farewell run [Image 5 of 5]

    Brigade farewell run

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Aaron Martin calls the brigade to attention as they close out their run down Desiderio airfield after his final run as the brigade commander.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 00:21
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade farewell run [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brigade Run

