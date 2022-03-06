The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade makes their way down Desiderio airfield during Col. Aaron Martin's final brigade run as he closes out his tenure as the brigade commander.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 00:21
|Photo ID:
|7251198
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-TR140-875
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Brigade farewell run [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
