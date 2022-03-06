Col. Aaron Martin leads the charge on his final brigade run as his tenure in command comes to a close. Headquarters and headquarters company follows close behind him as they run down Desiderio airfield.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 00:21 Photo ID: 7251197 VIRIN: 220603-A-TR140-774 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 4.36 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brigade farewell run [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.