Brigade farewell run

The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade makes their way down Desiderio airfield during Col. Aaron Martin's final brigade run as his tenure as commander slowly comes to a close.
|06.03.2022
|06.03.2022 00:21
|7251199
|220603-A-TR140-974
|3611x5414
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|3
|1
