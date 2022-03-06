Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigade farewell run

    Brigade farewell run

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade makes their way down Desiderio airfield during Col. Aaron Martin's final brigade run as his tenure as commander slowly comes to a close.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 00:21
    Photo ID: 7251199
    VIRIN: 220603-A-TR140-974
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
