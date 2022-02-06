Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th OMRS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    17th OMRS Change of Command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brenda Miazga, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, salutes the 17th OMRS flight at the 17th OMRS change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 2, 2022. Miazga assumed command from Col. Roy Louque who is moving to Nellis Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7250799
    VIRIN: 220602-F-ZB472-1056
    Resolution: 6645x4747
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, 17th OMRS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    AETC
    Goodfellow
    Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

