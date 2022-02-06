U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brenda Miazga, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, (right) assumes command from Col. Derek Larbie, 17th Medical Group commander, during the 17th OMRS change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 2, 2022. Change of commands are a military tradition representing the transfer of responsibilities from the presiding official to the upcoming official. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

