    17th OMRS Change of Command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 2.
    The 17th OMRS welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Brenda Miazga, and thanked outgoing commander, Col. Roy Louque, for his hard work and dedication.
    The 17th OMRS is responsible for the health and medical readiness of the entire 17th Training Wing.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th OMRS Change of Command, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    AETC
    Goodfellow
    Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

