17th OMRS Change of Command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 2.

The 17th OMRS welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Brenda Miazga, and thanked outgoing commander, Col. Roy Louque, for his hard work and dedication.

The 17th OMRS is responsible for the health and medical readiness of the entire 17th Training Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:39 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US