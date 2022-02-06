U.S. Air Force Col. Roy Louque, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, (right) relinquishes command to Col. Derek Larbie, 17th Medical Group commander, during the 17th OMRS change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 2, 2022. Passing the guidon physically represents the symbolism of passing the squadron responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:39 Photo ID: 7250797 VIRIN: 220602-F-ZB472-1040 Resolution: 5444x3889 Size: 1.12 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th OMRS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.