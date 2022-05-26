U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Diaz, 60th Operations Group deputy commander, performs a touch-and-go during training at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 26, 2022. A touch-and-go is a landing maneuver where pilots approach landing, briefly touching the runway without stopping and immediately taking off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7250782
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-DU706-1267
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Integrated Mission Sortie at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
