Integrated Mission Sortie at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Diaz, 60th Operations Group deputy commander, performs a touch-and-go during training at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 26, 2022. A touch-and-go is a landing maneuver where pilots approach landing, briefly touching the runway without stopping and immediately taking off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

