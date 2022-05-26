Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated Mission Sortie at Travis AFB [Image 7 of 8]

    Integrated Mission Sortie at Travis AFB

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Diaz, 60th Operations Group deputy commander, performs a touch-and-go during training at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 26, 2022. A touch-and-go is a landing maneuver where pilots approach landing, briefly touching the runway without stopping and immediately taking off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    KC-10 Extender
    Travis
    Refuel
    AF75

