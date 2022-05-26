U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Williams, Headquarters Air Mobility Command deputy chief tanker training branch, left, and Capt. Jason Lim 6th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepare to receive fuel from another KC-10 Extender over Northern California, May 26, 2022. Aircrew members performed an Integrated Mission Sortie as part of a training to enhance refuel capabilities and increase global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

Date Taken: 05.26.2022
Integrated Mission Sortie at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra