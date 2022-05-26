U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Barrett Blunt, right, 9th Airlift Squadron boom operator, shows Tech. Sgt. Justin Lynch 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and flight control system noncommissioned officer in charge, how to maneuver a boom during a refueling simulation over the Pacific Ocean, May 26, 2022. Aircrew members performed an Integrated Mission Sortie as part of a training to enhance refuel capabilities and increase global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:28 Photo ID: 7250777 VIRIN: 220526-F-DU706-1078 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 3.34 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Integrated Mission Sortie at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.