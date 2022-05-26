A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender approaches another KC-10 for aerial refueling over Northern California, May 26, 2022. Aircrew members performed an Integrated Mission Sortie as part of a training to enhance refuel capabilities and increase global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7250779
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-DU706-1109
|Resolution:
|2757x1858
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Integrated Mission Sortie at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
