051822-A-SO154-511

An explosives robot rolls up to a backpack left at the front doors of the Strom Thurmond Building May 18, 2022, during the annual Full-Scale Exercise. The Richland County Sheriff's Special Response Team assisted Fort Jackson directorates during the exercise by responding to the suspicious bag. The exercise is designed to test the capabilities of the installation’s directorates and local aid partners to respond to an incident such as the active shooters.

