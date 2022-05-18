Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Doll, left, and Staff Sgt. John Smith, right, bath assigned to the Expert Soldier Badge Testing Management Office, Leader Training Brigade, hold assault rifle replicas as the proceed to Fort Jackson’s Hilton Field May 18, 2022, during the annual Full-Scale Exercise. The exercise tests the capabilities of the installation’s directorates to respond to an incident such as an active shooter.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 13:18
|Photo ID:
|7250325
|VIRIN:
|051822-A-SO154-225
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 051822-A-SO154-225 [Image 4 of 4], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise prepares post for ‘event we never want to have happen’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT