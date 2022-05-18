Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    051822-A-SO154-225 [Image 1 of 4]

    051822-A-SO154-225

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Doll, left, and Staff Sgt. John Smith, right, bath assigned to the Expert Soldier Badge Testing Management Office, Leader Training Brigade, hold assault rifle replicas as the proceed to Fort Jackson’s Hilton Field May 18, 2022, during the annual Full-Scale Exercise. The exercise tests the capabilities of the installation’s directorates to respond to an incident such as an active shooter.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 051822-A-SO154-225 [Image 4 of 4], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise prepares post for &lsquo;event we never want to have happen&rsquo;

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    FSE
    Full Scale Exercise

