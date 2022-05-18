051822-A-SO154-225

Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Doll, left, and Staff Sgt. John Smith, right, bath assigned to the Expert Soldier Badge Testing Management Office, Leader Training Brigade, hold assault rifle replicas as the proceed to Fort Jackson’s Hilton Field May 18, 2022, during the annual Full-Scale Exercise. The exercise tests the capabilities of the installation’s directorates to respond to an incident such as an active shooter.

