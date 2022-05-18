051822-A-SO154-549

Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson’s commanding general, speaks during a press conference May 18, 2022. Michaelis held the conference as part of an annual Full-Scale Exercise where five simulated active shooters infiltrated a Family Day event and the Strom Thurmond Building. The exercise is held annually to test the capabilities of the installation’s directorates to respond to an incident such as the active shooters.

