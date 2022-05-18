Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    051822-A-SO154-438 [Image 2 of 4]

    051822-A-SO154-438

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Cpl. Bailey Scarborough, 17th Military Police Detachment, secured a hallway in the Strom Thurmond building during the May 18, 2022, annual Full-Scale Exercise. The exercise tested the capabilities post directorates have to respond to an incident

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:18
    Photo ID: 7250329
    VIRIN: 051822-A-SO154-438
    Resolution: 3533x2567
    Size: 615.27 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 051822-A-SO154-438 [Image 4 of 4], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise prepares post for &lsquo;event we never want to have happen&rsquo;

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    FSE
    Full Scale Exercise

