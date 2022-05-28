Memorial Day 2022 Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Maj. Sarah Schechter Delivers Invocation

220528-N-NO067-0149 Nettuno, Italy. (May 28, 2022) U.S. Air Force Maj. Sarah Schechter, a chaplain from the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, delivers the invocation during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, May 28, 2022. The cemetery is the final resting ground of 7,845 Americans who lost their lives while liberating Italy during World War II. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew James Eder)

