Memorial Day 2022 Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Band Performance

220528-N-NO067-0029 Nettuno, Italy. (May 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors and Italian service members assigned to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, May 28, 2022. The cemetery is the final resting ground of 7,845 Americans who lost their lives while liberating Italy during World War II. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew James Eder)

Date Taken: 05.28.2022