    Memorial Day 2022 Sicily-Rome American Cemetery General Tod D. Wolters Wreath Laying [Image 2 of 7]

    Memorial Day 2022 Sicily-Rome American Cemetery General Tod D. Wolters Wreath Laying

    ITALY

    05.28.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    220528-N-NO067-0349 Nettuno, Italy. (May 28, 2022) U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied commander, renders a salute during a wreath laying at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, May 28, 2022. The cemetery is the final resting ground of 7,845 Americans who lost their lives while liberating Italy during World War II. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew James Eder)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 05:08
    This work, Memorial Day 2022 Sicily-Rome American Cemetery General Tod D. Wolters Wreath Laying [Image 7 of 7], by SA Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Service
    Memorial Day
    Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

