Memorial Day 2022 Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Ambassador to United Nations Agencies Cindy Hensley McCain Delivers a Speech

220528-N-NO067-0222 Nettuno, Italy. (May 28, 2022) U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Agencies Cindy Hensley McCain delivers a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, May 28, 2022. The cemetery is the final resting ground of 7,845 Americans who lost their lives while liberating Italy during World War II. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew James Eder)

Date Taken: 05.28.2022