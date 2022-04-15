4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Kara Sartori, 4th Space Control Squadron commander, second from left, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Alexander Courtney, 5th Space Control Squadron commander, second from right, U.S. Space Force Maj. Kevin Aneshansley, 16th Space Control Squadron director of operations, right, uncase the new squadron flags for the 4th, 5th and 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadrons during their re-designation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 15, 2022. DEL 3 trains and presents operational, combat-ready Space Electronic Warfare (SEW) forces in support of assigned missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

