4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Fernengel, Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare commander, second from right, publishes the order to re-designate the 4th, 5th and 16th Space Control Squadrons to the 4th, 5th and 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadrons during their re-designation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 15, 2022. The 4th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron trains, equips, and mobilizes to employ space electromagnetic warfare capabilities in order to support full spectrum national security objectives. The 5th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron provides combat-ready electromagnetic warfare forces to the commander, U.S. Space Command in order to protect and defend US and allied global operations. The 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron provides combat-ready space warfighters to defend the space domain with space control systems for our Nation, the Joint Force and allies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

