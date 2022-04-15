Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation [Image 2 of 4]

    4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Fernengel, Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare commander, second from right, publishes the order to re-designate the 4th, 5th and 16th Space Control Squadrons to the 4th, 5th and 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadrons during their re-designation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 15, 2022. The 4th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron trains, equips, and mobilizes to employ space electromagnetic warfare capabilities in order to support full spectrum national security objectives. The 5th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron provides combat-ready electromagnetic warfare forces to the commander, U.S. Space Command in order to protect and defend US and allied global operations. The 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron provides combat-ready space warfighters to defend the space domain with space control systems for our Nation, the Joint Force and allies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:22
    Photo ID: 7249011
    VIRIN: 220415-F-IC495-1215
    Resolution: 7484x4989
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation
    4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation
    4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation
    4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT