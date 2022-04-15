PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Kara Sartori, 4th Space Control Squadron commander, second from left, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Alexander Courtney, 5th Space Control Squadron commander, second from right, U.S. Space Force Maj. Kevin Aneshansley, 16th Space Control Squadron director of operations, right, encase the old squadron flags for the 4th, 5th and 16th SPCS during their re-designation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 15, 2022. It is a military custom to furl and encase the flag of an organization when its unit’s mission has been completed. This serves as a final symbol of closure for all those, past and present, who have served in the organization. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:22 Photo ID: 7249012 VIRIN: 220415-F-IC495-1236 Resolution: 7825x5225 Size: 3.11 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.