    4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation [Image 1 of 4]

    4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Fernengel, Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare commander, addresses the audience during the 4th, 5th and 16th Space Control Squadron re-designation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 15, 2022. DEL 3 is responsible for executing premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

