PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Fernengel, Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare commander, addresses the audience during the 4th, 5th and 16th Space Control Squadron re-designation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 15, 2022. DEL 3 is responsible for executing premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7249010
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-IC495-1178
|Resolution:
|7836x5224
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS
