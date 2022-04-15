4th, 5th and 16th SPCS Re-designation

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Fernengel, Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare commander, addresses the audience during the 4th, 5th and 16th Space Control Squadron re-designation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 15, 2022. DEL 3 is responsible for executing premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

